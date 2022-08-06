 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 6 August 2022

Patch v1.3

Patch v1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Added Steam Overlay Screenshot support.
  • During a boss fight your minions will now focus on killing normal enemies that are closer to you than the boss.
  • Reduced the chance of Deamologist being able to summon deamons without a hero soul.
  • Capped the Virginial Bow health regen to 999.
  • In Endless Skirmishes the enemy damage and health now have a slight boost the longer the game goes on for.

//bug fixes

  • In Clashful Cards it wasn't saving your current and best streaks, and wasn't resetting your current streak correctly if you lost.
  • Collected minion cards weren't staying unlocked.
  • Actions were constantly firing if the key binding was set to a mouse button.
  • The gamepad analogue stick now works with the super dash ability.
  • The super dash ability would sometimes dash diagonally.
  • Opening the Status Screen would sometimes cause a crash.
  • The Skewerer minion attacking would sometimes cause a crash.
  • Being offered a boneraise if you didn't having any minions would cause a crash.
  • Fixed a minion AI issue where there was a chance they would stop attacking during the King Gigald fight.
  • In the Class Heritage meta the class name wasn't updating correctly.
  • Pressing the back button on the Escape Menu wasn't quitting the menu correctly.

