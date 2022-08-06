Patch v1.3

//misc
- Added Steam Overlay Screenshot support.
- During a boss fight your minions will now focus on killing normal enemies that are closer to you than the boss.
- Reduced the chance of Deamologist being able to summon deamons without a hero soul.
- Capped the Virginial Bow health regen to 999.
- In Endless Skirmishes the enemy damage and health now have a slight boost the longer the game goes on for.
//bug fixes
- In Clashful Cards it wasn't saving your current and best streaks, and wasn't resetting your current streak correctly if you lost.
- Collected minion cards weren't staying unlocked.
- Actions were constantly firing if the key binding was set to a mouse button.
- The gamepad analogue stick now works with the super dash ability.
- The super dash ability would sometimes dash diagonally.
- Opening the Status Screen would sometimes cause a crash.
- The Skewerer minion attacking would sometimes cause a crash.
- Being offered a boneraise if you didn't having any minions would cause a crash.
- Fixed a minion AI issue where there was a chance they would stop attacking during the King Gigald fight.
- In the Class Heritage meta the class name wasn't updating correctly.
- Pressing the back button on the Escape Menu wasn't quitting the menu correctly.
Changed files in this update