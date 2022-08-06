Share · View all patches · Build 9266112 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Upgraded the game from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 version.

version. Updated the first campaign mission

Updated all game systems

Single- and Multiplayer Matches

Server infrastructure change from AWS (Amazon) to EOS (Epic Games) - code adapted / implemented.

Players can create matches, or join existing matches.

The new server environment Epic Online Services (EOS) by Epic Games is not yet full functional.

Campaign



The first campaign mission map has been reworked, it's now a single level.

Controls:

E - Pickup items

Right mouse button: Zoom

Upcoming patches

Next updates will complete existing content modifications.

Continuation of campaign development.

Expect more frequent updates in the weeks ahead.