- Upgraded the game from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 version.
- Updated the first campaign mission
- Updated all game systems
Single- and Multiplayer Matches
- Server infrastructure change from AWS (Amazon) to EOS (Epic Games) - code adapted / implemented.
- Players can create matches, or join existing matches.
The new server environment Epic Online Services (EOS) by Epic Games is not yet full functional.
Campaign
The first campaign mission map has been reworked, it's now a single level.
Controls:
E - Pickup items
Right mouse button: Zoom
Upcoming patches
- Next updates will complete existing content modifications.
- Continuation of campaign development.
Expect more frequent updates in the weeks ahead.
Changed files in this update