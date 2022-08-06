 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SPACE ALPHA update for 6 August 2022

Patch 0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9266112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded the game from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 version.
  • Updated the first campaign mission
  • Updated all game systems

Single- and Multiplayer Matches

  • Server infrastructure change from AWS (Amazon) to EOS (Epic Games) - code adapted / implemented.
  • Players can create matches, or join existing matches.

The new server environment Epic Online Services (EOS) by Epic Games is not yet full functional.

Campaign


The first campaign mission map has been reworked, it's now a single level.

Controls:
E - Pickup items
Right mouse button: Zoom

Upcoming patches

  • Next updates will complete existing content modifications.
  • Continuation of campaign development.

Expect more frequent updates in the weeks ahead.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1487751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link