Heal & Hurt update for 6 August 2022

Patch note 0.267

Build 9266103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added votekick system (host can't be kicked) - kicked players can't join to the same lobby again
Added notification when game fails to connect to a lobby
Added info screen about damage types when users are waiting for the game to start
Removed tags from chat, leaderboard, votekick panel & lobby entry
Fixed bug where there was broken lobbies in server browser
Fixed bugs related to in game menu

