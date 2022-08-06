V5.0 - Big update

What is added in this patch :
New features :
- 3 achievements were added("Find the secret path", "Activate the hidden bridge" and "Find your computer").
- Functional ladders were added.
- You can now re-randomize your path in the setting menu.
- One new path was added.
Modifications :
- You can stay longer in the same place before the camera shakes.
- Some paths have changed.
- An easier mechanic system to activate the hidden bridge in the end.
- Better monster spawn location.
- Cured the "heart arrhythmia" problem of Sarah (No more double heart beat).
- The secret path has changed.
- Fixed bugged textures.
- More safe zones and more batteries.
Changed files in this update