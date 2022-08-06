 Skip to content

Refund Me If You Can update for 6 August 2022

V5.0 - Big update

Share · View all patches · Build 9266069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is added in this patch :

New features :

  • 3 achievements were added("Find the secret path", "Activate the hidden bridge" and "Find your computer").
  • Functional ladders were added.
  • You can now re-randomize your path in the setting menu.
  • One new path was added.

Modifications :

  • You can stay longer in the same place before the camera shakes.
  • Some paths have changed.
  • An easier mechanic system to activate the hidden bridge in the end.
  • Better monster spawn location.
  • Cured the "heart arrhythmia" problem of Sarah (No more double heart beat).
  • The secret path has changed.
  • Fixed bugged textures.
  • More safe zones and more batteries.

