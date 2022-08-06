 Skip to content

Zapling Bygone update for 6 August 2022

Patch 1.1.0 - Day one bug fixes

Patch 1.1.0 - Day one bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed:

  • Fixed text in the Damned Shame description.
  • The Protectors chase theme no longer loops forever.
  • Gates in the key challenge room no longer soft locks the character in place if they squish you.
  • Stopped the player from being able to go the wrong way during infection chase.
  • Renamed Moutain Path to Mountain Path. (Totally not a typo I swear.)
  • Fixed a weird pathing issue when entering Ratqueen Gardens from below.
  • Game completion percentage can now reach 100%.
  • Player can no longer move during certain sequences. (Sorry speedunners!)

More fixes and polish are on the way.

Enjoy!

