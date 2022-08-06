Patch 1.1.0 - Day one bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9266031 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

These are pushed to the unstable branch for testing.

Will be added to the default branch in a few hours.

Fixed:

Fixed text in the Damned Shame description.

The Protectors chase theme no longer loops forever.

Gates in the key challenge room no longer soft locks the character in place if they squish you.

Stopped the player from being able to go the wrong way during infection chase.

Renamed Moutain Path to Mountain Path. (Totally not a typo I swear.)

Fixed a weird pathing issue when entering Ratqueen Gardens from below.

Game completion percentage can now reach 100%.

Player can no longer move during certain sequences. (Sorry speedunners!)

More fixes and polish are on the way.

Enjoy!