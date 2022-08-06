Patch 1.1.0 - Day one bug fixes

These are pushed to the unstable branch for testing.
Will be added to the default branch in a few hours.
Fixed:
- Fixed text in the Damned Shame description.
- The Protectors chase theme no longer loops forever.
- Gates in the key challenge room no longer soft locks the character in place if they squish you.
- Stopped the player from being able to go the wrong way during infection chase.
- Renamed Moutain Path to Mountain Path. (Totally not a typo I swear.)
- Fixed a weird pathing issue when entering Ratqueen Gardens from below.
- Game completion percentage can now reach 100%.
- Player can no longer move during certain sequences. (Sorry speedunners!)
More fixes and polish are on the way.
Enjoy!
Changed depots in unstable branch