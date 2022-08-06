Patch 1.04 coming this September!

Hey gunslingers!

July and August have been a bit slower than usual on our end, as our devs have been taking some long-overdue holidays. However, we just wanted to let you know our free update 1.04, entitled "Nimpossible", is planned for release in the second week of September on all platforms. So it's only a few weeks away now!

We will communicate more in-depth details about the content of this patch in the week leading up to its release, but we can already tell you this free update will feature a new game mode named "Nimpossible", an alternative and experimental new aiming system (which can be turned on or off at any point) and plenty of fixes for bugs reported by the community.

We wish you all a great month of august and will see you all in a few weeks for more 1.04 info!

Until then... giddy up!

The Wolfeye Team