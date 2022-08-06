 Skip to content

Before The Kingdom Falls update for 6 August 2022

Path 2.1

Build 9265944

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a little update to the AI.

  • Changed 2 enemy skins.
  • Reduced the likelihood of getting stuck AI.

If there are still stuck then please let me know. Next update should include changes to characters attack and movement.

