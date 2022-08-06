 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 6 August 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.22 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.22 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
added several items.

[Added functionality]
Added a function to display open content information on the "Play" screen after the ending.
　You can check "Completed character episodes," "Collected items," and "Acquired items.

[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where items could not be found during a search when all "Episode Progress Items" were in the possession of the player.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
The attack power of some weapon items has been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
