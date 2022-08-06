natsuno-kanata ver0.6.22 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.22 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
added several items.
[Added functionality]
Added a function to display open content information on the "Play" screen after the ending.
You can check "Completed character episodes," "Collected items," and "Acquired items.
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where items could not be found during a search when all "Episode Progress Items" were in the possession of the player.
[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
The attack power of some weapon items has been adjusted.
Changed files in this update