natsuno-kanata ver0.6.22 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.22 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

added several items.

[Added functionality]

Added a function to display open content information on the "Play" screen after the ending.

You can check "Completed character episodes," "Collected items," and "Acquired items.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where items could not be found during a search when all "Episode Progress Items" were in the possession of the player.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

The attack power of some weapon items has been adjusted.