Renewed material items
Set icon and sound of material item on map
Renewed material for strengthening rank
Adjust the brightness of the map
Added brightness setting
Fixed some displays
Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 6 August 2022
Ver0.65
Changed files in this update