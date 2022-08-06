Minor Level Fixes.

Hello everyone!
Today we have some fixes for you with the levels.
We fixed the death box on levels 3, 5, and 7.
If you find any other issues please get in touch with us here.
The R4ptor Studios Team.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone!
Today we have some fixes for you with the levels.
We fixed the death box on levels 3, 5, and 7.
If you find any other issues please get in touch with us here.
The R4ptor Studios Team.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update