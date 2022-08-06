 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Epic Jump! update for 6 August 2022

Minor Level Fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9265816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today we have some fixes for you with the levels.
We fixed the death box on levels 3, 5, and 7.

If you find any other issues please get in touch with us here.

The R4ptor Studios Team.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link