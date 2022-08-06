Update #46

New Content:

Magma Crystals - Consume to gain 1,000,000 EXP

10% chance to spawn in Overworld and 25% chance in Dead Grounds.

General Changes:

Optimized the game a bit more.

Fixed some colliders around the map.

Fixed a server issue with rubber banding (if you still do its because of ping to the server)

Fixed Scales item HP recovery.

Fixed Predator Skin % block changed to critical.

Fixed some back end coding.

Fixed the border in Dead Grounds.

Fixed harvests from spawning outside of border in Dead Grounds.

Adjusted random UI.

Adjusted all NPC's so that big creatures can interact with them.

Reduced Spiritual Skull EXP rate.

Reduced Magma Core block rates.

Increased Growth Heirloom EXP rates slightly.