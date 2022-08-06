Version 1.4.1.0

I've removed any restrictions to accessing the remixed levels.
All players will have access to the remixed levels regardless of completing the original levels.
ENJOY!
Antony.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I've removed any restrictions to accessing the remixed levels.
All players will have access to the remixed levels regardless of completing the original levels.
ENJOY!
Antony.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update