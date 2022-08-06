 Skip to content

Honour Runs update for 6 August 2022

Version 1.4.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9265601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've removed any restrictions to accessing the remixed levels.

All players will have access to the remixed levels regardless of completing the original levels.

ENJOY!

Antony.

