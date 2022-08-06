 Skip to content

Koncolos update for 6 August 2022

Major Update 1.03: Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 9265544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Koncolos is a visual novel that offers players choices. With this update, you will be able to earn one of three achievements at the end of the game, based on the choices you make. Enjoy.

