Picking Wheat update for 6 August 2022

Editing mode Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9265486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • In editing mode, cubes will not be bumped with dragging door.

  • In editing mode, a few steps are added before uploading a level for confirmation .

