Version 0.7.3.222
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements
-
research button indicates if no active researches
-
show spacing zones for roads and buildings during terminal constructing
-
setup animations for Trap1980, Trap1990
-
implemented ramp vehicles parking check for stopping
-
setup liveries for B737_200 and B737_200_Cargo
-
added verification node for the Gate1950
-
added amenity window
-
slightly improved roads rendering performance
-
added staff for check-in and gate
-
turned off build grid in outer world
-
added a new status "available but has connections" for linking tool
-
fixed description for lavatory drain truck
-
improved roof hiding
-
Balance
-
increased turnaround times
-
adjusted pax timing and check-in performance
-
adjusted amenities prices
-
updated PAX TYPES config
-
increased loan sizes
-
improved passengers needs
-
setup BaggageRamp-1970 bounds
-
boosted amenities parameters
-
tech balance for needs (all equal)
- Bug fixes
- ux fixes for contract window
- fixed crash in the supply unloading procedure
- fixed loading issue
- fix null airplane value after cancelling flight
- fixed ready to get into vehicle error
- fixes and improvements in traffic system
- fixed room floor generation issue
- fixed polygon tool contains obstacle check
- fixed a crash in spacing area lens activation
- fixed a saving issue
- fixed intersections check for terminal
- fixed a polygon tool contains airfield building check
- fixed timings for outbound service
- fixed Path Found callback crash
- fixed stopped hosting services from capturing traps from other ramps
- fixed corrupted ui when there are no ramps
- fixed attachable units
- fixed loading checkpoint strategy
- fixed a wrong strategy after cancelling a flight
- fixed action queue navigation issue
- fixed gate1950 navigation issue
- fixed doorway1950 navigation issue
- fixed a crash while loading save file
- fixed wrong bus on the gate
- fixed missing flight data for passengers
- fixed adding funds after passengers finished satisfaction checkpoint
- fixed total passengers number in check-in window
- fixed supply bus freezing at the entrance
- fixed supply bus freezing on the road to the entrance
- fixed entrance facility approach agents counter issue
- fixed terminal building "same wall error" check
- fixed intersection error in editing tool
- fixed passengers move straight in some cases
- fixed pending flight list when there are no on-demand ramps
- fixed terminal polygon tool
- fixed terminal intersections with airfield objects
- fixed a possibility to place objects outside of airport shape
- fixed Baggage Ramp road connection issue
- fixed stuck services
- fixed terminal navmesh generation issue
- fixed stopping checkpoints
- fixed stuck bus that waits for a late passenger
- fixed buy vehicle button availability depending on money available
- fixed showing relation status by hovering on relink button in the facility window
- fixed airplane window
- fixed a crash with service blockers
- fixed skipped flights
- fixed entrance stopping
- fixed cargo facility 1950 box collider
- fixed stuck buses on the entrance
- fixed the crash when opening the schedule window
Changed depots in 0.7.3.222 branch