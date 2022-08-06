 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 6 August 2022

Version 0.7.3.222

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.3.222

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements

  • research button indicates if no active researches

  • show spacing zones for roads and buildings during terminal constructing

  • setup animations for Trap1980, Trap1990

  • implemented ramp vehicles parking check for stopping

  • setup liveries for B737_200 and B737_200_Cargo

  • added verification node for the Gate1950

  • added amenity window

  • slightly improved roads rendering performance

  • added staff for check-in and gate

  • turned off build grid in outer world

  • added a new status "available but has connections" for linking tool

  • fixed description for lavatory drain truck

  • improved roof hiding

  • Balance

  • increased turnaround times

  • adjusted pax timing and check-in performance

  • adjusted amenities prices

  • updated PAX TYPES config

  • increased loan sizes

  • improved passengers needs

  • setup BaggageRamp-1970 bounds

  • boosted amenities parameters

  • tech balance for needs (all equal)

  • Bug fixes
  • ux fixes for contract window
  • fixed crash in the supply unloading procedure
  • fixed loading issue
  • fix null airplane value after cancelling flight
  • fixed ready to get into vehicle error
  • fixes and improvements in traffic system
  • fixed room floor generation issue
  • fixed polygon tool contains obstacle check
  • fixed a crash in spacing area lens activation
  • fixed a saving issue
  • fixed intersections check for terminal
  • fixed a polygon tool contains airfield building check
  • fixed timings for outbound service
  • fixed Path Found callback crash
  • fixed stopped hosting services from capturing traps from other ramps
  • fixed corrupted ui when there are no ramps
  • fixed attachable units
  • fixed loading checkpoint strategy
  • fixed a wrong strategy after cancelling a flight
  • fixed action queue navigation issue
  • fixed gate1950 navigation issue
  • fixed doorway1950 navigation issue
  • fixed a crash while loading save file
  • fixed wrong bus on the gate
  • fixed missing flight data for passengers
  • fixed adding funds after passengers finished satisfaction checkpoint
  • fixed total passengers number in check-in window
  • fixed supply bus freezing at the entrance
  • fixed supply bus freezing on the road to the entrance
  • fixed entrance facility approach agents counter issue
  • fixed terminal building "same wall error" check
  • fixed intersection error in editing tool
  • fixed passengers move straight in some cases
  • fixed pending flight list when there are no on-demand ramps
  • fixed terminal polygon tool
  • fixed terminal intersections with airfield objects
  • fixed a possibility to place objects outside of airport shape
  • fixed Baggage Ramp road connection issue
  • fixed stuck services
  • fixed terminal navmesh generation issue
  • fixed stopping checkpoints
  • fixed stuck bus that waits for a late passenger
  • fixed buy vehicle button availability depending on money available
  • fixed showing relation status by hovering on relink button in the facility window
  • fixed airplane window
  • fixed a crash with service blockers
  • fixed skipped flights
  • fixed entrance stopping
  • fixed cargo facility 1950 box collider
  • fixed stuck buses on the entrance
  • fixed the crash when opening the schedule window

