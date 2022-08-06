 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SWAT update for 6 August 2022

Update 1.09v

Share · View all patches · Build 9265443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addition Compass Bar is a UI navigation system commonly used in shooter games with relatively big maps or open maps, it’s a horizontal bar normally at the top of the screen that shows the game world coordinates and marks the direction where the local player is looking at.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1740141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link