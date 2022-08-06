Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC6

Share · View all patches · Build 9265376 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Pioneers,

welcome to this edition of the update bug. Or bug updates. Hopefully not a buggy update.

Changes

NOTE: Save files from previous versions cannot be loaded. You may switch back to the previous patch (RC5) by selecting “previous” in the “Beta” tab in the game properties.

Added new widget for persistent and transient notifications at the bottom right of the screen, and moved several existing warnings over from the old sliding notifications (beds, hunger, cold)

Added new battle music track

Aiming down sights with weapons (Right Click) now shifts the camera a bit, allowing you to see further ahead. Weapons with scopes let you see farther.

Added new tips when attempting to interact with a corpse

Block placement is now slowed down a bit when dragging and will no longer generate fast repeating error sounds

Cage lights are now powered

Added some precautions to reduce instances of spawning the starter colony inside raider camps in multiplayer

Director setting removed from the game setup screen (to be reintroduced later)

Hunger sounds will now start playing when the player is closer to starvation

Medical items will no longer get consumed if the target already has full health

Removed Conductive Fiber as requirement from recipes

NPCs now have a small icon next to their name when in a squad

Stockpile storage slots increased from 20 to 100

Item tags are now displayed in the tooltip to make it easier to tell to which stockpile they’ll be routed

Fixes

Fixed issue that would cause the on screen buttons to become unclickable after failing to start the server as host

Fixed an issue that would allow certain ceiling blueprints to be placed without supports, causing the block to break immediately once constructed

Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs to become seemingly stuck when hungry, if some unreachable food items exist in nearby containers

Fixed issue that could cause stockpile filters to be reset after reloading a game

Fixed miscategorization of meat as ore

Fixed issues that would cause surface setpieces not to generate for long stretches

Fixed issue that could cause multiple musical tracks to play over each other

Fixed issues that could cause the endgame setpiece to get overwritten partially

