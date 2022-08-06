Farworld Pioneers PreAlpha4-RC6

Hello Pioneers,
welcome to this edition of the update bug. Or bug updates. Hopefully not a buggy update.
Changes
- NOTE: Save files from previous versions cannot be loaded. You may switch back to the previous patch (RC5) by selecting “previous” in the “Beta” tab in the game properties.
- Added new widget for persistent and transient notifications at the bottom right of the screen, and moved several existing warnings over from the old sliding notifications (beds, hunger, cold)
- Added new battle music track
- Aiming down sights with weapons (Right Click) now shifts the camera a bit, allowing you to see further ahead. Weapons with scopes let you see farther.
- Added new tips when attempting to interact with a corpse
- Block placement is now slowed down a bit when dragging and will no longer generate fast repeating error sounds
- Cage lights are now powered
- Added some precautions to reduce instances of spawning the starter colony inside raider camps in multiplayer
- Director setting removed from the game setup screen (to be reintroduced later)
- Hunger sounds will now start playing when the player is closer to starvation
- Medical items will no longer get consumed if the target already has full health
- Removed Conductive Fiber as requirement from recipes
- NPCs now have a small icon next to their name when in a squad
- Stockpile storage slots increased from 20 to 100
- Item tags are now displayed in the tooltip to make it easier to tell to which stockpile they’ll be routed
Fixes
- Fixed issue that would cause the on screen buttons to become unclickable after failing to start the server as host
- Fixed an issue that would allow certain ceiling blueprints to be placed without supports, causing the block to break immediately once constructed
- Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs to become seemingly stuck when hungry, if some unreachable food items exist in nearby containers
- Fixed issue that could cause stockpile filters to be reset after reloading a game
- Fixed miscategorization of meat as ore
- Fixed issues that would cause surface setpieces not to generate for long stretches
- Fixed issue that could cause multiple musical tracks to play over each other
- Fixed issues that could cause the endgame setpiece to get overwritten partially
