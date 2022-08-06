Rework Part 2 - Graphic Rework, Improved Pricing

**It's been an incredible journey over the past few months; in the pursuit of fixing things I've found it a total joy to challenge myself and learn as much as possible about becoming a better developer. To act when you have a fire underneath you, even if self-imposed, is worlds different from being complacent about what you know. There's such a beauty in earnestly trying your best, trying your best, and when it's all said and done, knowing now you can do even better than THAT. To carry that mindset for the rest of your life is exhilarating. I can't wait. One shot don't stop.
That being said, Grand Attrition is still far from perfect, and could do with another minor update to correct any leftover issues I may have forgotten about during the rework. This is alongside the laundry list of gameplay improvements that could be made when I eventually emerge from hibernation. I just hope you all have fun!
Just as the summary states, Grand Attrition's graphics and UI have been getting prettied up over the past few months. Below is a list of changes. **
- All main terrain (desert, mountain, forest, snow, ice) sprites redone
- Improved terrain generation algorithm
- Added terrain borders, underterrain
- All resource sprites redone
- Treasure has been replaced with blood bowls
- Crystal has been replaced with snowmen
- Oil has been replaced with meteorite
- Trees have been replaced with more attractive trees
- Redid resource effects
- Building, wall, and unit sprites have been refined
- Wizard projectile refined
- Introduced units bleeding proportional to damage taken
- Revamped HUD
- Added commander unit healthbars
- Removed weather
- Introduced a nights completed bar
- No terrain will ever occupy more than 70% of the map now
- Redid sound/music sprites
- Resource text values now change colors proportional to value amount
- Talent sprites and their effects have been refined to actually feel like, you know, effects
- Redid the abstract explosion effect
- Broad Arrow Bodying replaced with Blood Arrow Bodying
- Blood bowls (formerly treasure) now do not regenerate once depleted, unlike all other resource nodes
- Blood is now the only tile claiming resource
- Performance improvements (and deprovements)
- Dire sidegrade sprite redone
- Removed Abstract Soul sidegradde
- Introduced bug where sidegrades are all slightly off-center from units. If you close your eyes this isn't an issue
- Pointer Finger magic stars updated
- Important sprites now layer OVER unimportant sprites; for example, you can now ALWAYS see gnomes on top of leviathans
- Tile claim defense formula improved; claiming tiles feels much more rewarding now
- Removed player color flags in the options screen
- Projectiles now actually reverse sprites when reflected/deflected
- Units can no longer stack starter unit ups looted from fortresses (lest a unit become so huge they swallow the map whole)
- Unguarded now create a gift unit when they see a player unit for the first time
- Undead with the necro sidegrade now regenerate health normally, instead of losing it over time
- Resource images in the HUD now shake when resources are gathered
- Added back 0 buildings as an option before starting a game
- Fixed high rate of terrain effects on final night
- Wall hitboxes now accurately match their sprites
- Fixed sidegrades not scaling with unit size
- Fixed bug where conditioner walls were cycling through terrain variants every frame
- Fixed starter unit attribute cell mask issue
- Fixed player commander units counting toward your team even when converted
- Fixed game crashing bug related to walls looking at you
- Fixed a camera zoom glitch where the camera would have a seizure while the game was paused
- And many more miscellaneous changes
