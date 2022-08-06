Rework Part 2 - Graphic Rework, Improved Pricing

**It's been an incredible journey over the past few months; in the pursuit of fixing things I've found it a total joy to challenge myself and learn as much as possible about becoming a better developer. To act when you have a fire underneath you, even if self-imposed, is worlds different from being complacent about what you know. There's such a beauty in earnestly trying your best, trying your best, and when it's all said and done, knowing now you can do even better than THAT. To carry that mindset for the rest of your life is exhilarating. I can't wait. One shot don't stop.

That being said, Grand Attrition is still far from perfect, and could do with another minor update to correct any leftover issues I may have forgotten about during the rework. This is alongside the laundry list of gameplay improvements that could be made when I eventually emerge from hibernation. I just hope you all have fun!

Just as the summary states, Grand Attrition's graphics and UI have been getting prettied up over the past few months. Below is a list of changes. **