Skills & Perks Update v0.30.5

Update v0.30.5 Is Live!

I hope you are all going great!

I have some great news, I have finally secured a full-time job, which unfortunately will cut into the amount of time I can spend working on Scrapping Simulator though it will also provide a stable budget for the game moving forward. I have touched on this in more detail within the Discord Community if you would like to read more about this.

Added to the Trolley Description within the Hardware Store Purchase to describe that the Trolley needs to be taken up Steps/Gutters/Inclines backward.

Completely reworked and re-introduced the Skilling/Levelling System which now includes a small Perk Tree for each of the 3 current skills and is accessed via the normal [Tab] Menu.

Fixed the issue where after Exiting from Disassembly mode the Character would pop up in the air and the camera angle landing randomly.

Reworded some of the Hints & Did you know's on the Scene Loading Page to be more relevant and up to date.

Fixed the 1kg Silver/Gold Ingot Price Text sometimes staying active after leaving the Scrap Yard Shop.

Fixed the Footstep sounds sometimes continuing to play in the background while scrapping.

Fixed Smaller Objects sometimes falling through the map (old saved version objects may still fall through the map, you can either sell, or scrap these objects to rid your save of these objects).

Fixed the Disassembly Tips going off-screen and reworked the way they are displayed, which should fit in nicer with different aspect ratios.

Fixed not being able to turn the Disassembly Desk Light On/Off while Disassembling and fixed the missing SFX for the 2 Desk Lights.

Fixed not being able to return to the desktop after opening some of the new apps (Minesweepin game and Games Folder) and added the ability to minimise Apps by clicking the Task in the Task Bar on the Desktop PC.

Fixed the Trolley Bug after Loading on new saves - Players who had purchased the trolley will now be refunded the trolley cost to be able to purchase it again.

Fixed the Disassembly desk bug where after taking apart the DVD Drive the Table would become un-usable due to the Invisible Drive still on the Table.

Moved the Disassembly Desk and Tools into the Garage to try keep the Scrapping area all in one, this does however almost render the house useless, however future plans will start to incorporate the house more.

Updated the 'HELP_ME' program on the Desktop Computer adding information about the Trolley, Skilling System and updated outdated information.