Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 6 August 2022

August 6, 2022 - Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Job Quest IV quest NPC has been changed to House Manager Mia in Honam Kingdom.
  • Worked to fix on monster hit problem with AOE skills.
  • Some of Guild bugs are fixed.
  • Right click bug fixed.
  • Now you can select group members by pressing their party icons.
  • Now you cannot put items to wrong item-slots in upgrade panel.
  • Fish Rune and Golden Meat in the Premium Market is now non-tradable.
  • Exeraser and Respawn Amulet added to Premium Market.
  • Dentex and White Carp fishes spawn rate is increased.
  • Miss rate to hitting monsters has been reduced by half.
  • Wild Sea Lobster texture is changed.
  • Snowy Fields monster counts increased.
  • Some of fixes for solve the problem of AOE skills not hitting.
  • Double-pressing to the puzzle buttons on the Temple of Twilight map is fixed.
  • Balancing between classes.
  • Fixed the effect ratio of some ineffective buffs.
  • PM color is changed to hot pink.
  • Stat reset book no longer resets the base stats of characters.
  • Channel Select button is added to Login Screen.
  • Mob aggro problem is fixed.
  • Pyramid map bugs are fixed.
  • Pirate House map is expanded.
  • Aero Guard Network 9 (AGN9) Anti-Cheat Updated.

