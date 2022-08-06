- Job Quest IV quest NPC has been changed to House Manager Mia in Honam Kingdom.
- Worked to fix on monster hit problem with AOE skills.
- Some of Guild bugs are fixed.
- Right click bug fixed.
- Now you can select group members by pressing their party icons.
- Now you cannot put items to wrong item-slots in upgrade panel.
- Fish Rune and Golden Meat in the Premium Market is now non-tradable.
- Exeraser and Respawn Amulet added to Premium Market.
- Dentex and White Carp fishes spawn rate is increased.
- Miss rate to hitting monsters has been reduced by half.
- Wild Sea Lobster texture is changed.
- Snowy Fields monster counts increased.
- Some of fixes for solve the problem of AOE skills not hitting.
- Double-pressing to the puzzle buttons on the Temple of Twilight map is fixed.
- Balancing between classes.
- Fixed the effect ratio of some ineffective buffs.
- PM color is changed to hot pink.
- Stat reset book no longer resets the base stats of characters.
- Channel Select button is added to Login Screen.
- Mob aggro problem is fixed.
- Pyramid map bugs are fixed.
- Pirate House map is expanded.
- Aero Guard Network 9 (AGN9) Anti-Cheat Updated.
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 6 August 2022
August 6, 2022 - Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
