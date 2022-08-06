UPDATE #22 BIG WEEK! Try Cyber Snake + a helper bot for harder maps



This week we added 5 new objects for you! But one of them is very special! Unlock the computer with your stars and be transported inside it for a game of Cyber snake!

You know the drill. In this never ending game you are a hungry snake and everyone else is out to get you! Trace your path around other players or cut them out! Be the longest snake the longer to bite your way up to 1st place on the leaderboard!

Did you give up on your progression because the maps were getting too hard? Well now you will get help! We teased the beta for the helper bot last well this week it's official!

As long as you finished the maps you will never see him, but when you lose in a map your next round will allow you to use the helper bot to help defeat the level.

Helper bot will gather resources for you, install defending towers, and upgrade your towers. Everything you need to start your game stronger.

If ever you find new issues with your help bot please report to our discord ;-). We will be happy to assist you.

https://discord.gg/citywars

Will you be as good in this new 2D parkour map?

This week has not 1 but 2 new NPCs. Meet Cliff the branch gatherer! Cliff knows all terrains like the back of his hand. He will seek and find all the branches available and stack them neatly in his branch rack.

Then it will be a lot quicker to craft your tools!

The star milestone has 2 Emotes Cold and Tornado. Come and try them out!

Destroy 70 ice cubes! But be careful the more you break the more the chance of releasing the Ice Boar spirit hidden inside!

Don’t forget to put the Weekly Challenge table in your map. You can also do this challenge with your friends.

How it works:

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play. You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target before Friday!

Update one the medieval challenge!

Surround you Ballista with racks of branches and Trebuchet with racks of stones to transform them into automatic machines!

The special quest given by villager Herold now unlock the 4 towers of this challenge! If you did it already, go talk to him again and he will give you the rest of them.

You want to try game modes and content before anyone else? Where you can test content currently in development. Unlock the Beta Table. It is hidden as a reward in the hardest parkour map in Soulburg.