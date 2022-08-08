New Hotfix v.2.3.1 is live now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9264854 · Last edited 8 August 2022 – 13:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: v.2.3.1 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

The Player should see the 'follow' icon on an animal from a greater distance

Animals will continue to follow the Player after being pet

All villagers in all SOA villages now hold and use proper items

Petting an animal should not cause blocking the Player's input

The Player can now obtain live animals from the Snare Trap

It is no longer possible to place the Animal Pen on the construction roofs

Petting an animal now increases Sanity and Trust

The Player is no longer able to harvest honey from a Beehive without getting stung

Animals should no longer stop eating/drinking in co-op sessions

Bees nests should now properly replicate in co-op sessions

Animals should no longer be able to escape from the Animal Pens

The 'Call' action key-bind can now be changed

Have you pet your capybara yet? ;)