New Hotfix v.2.3.1 is live now!

Hello Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: v.2.3.1 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- The Player should see the 'follow' icon on an animal from a greater distance
- Animals will continue to follow the Player after being pet
- All villagers in all SOA villages now hold and use proper items
- Petting an animal should not cause blocking the Player's input
- The Player can now obtain live animals from the Snare Trap
- It is no longer possible to place the Animal Pen on the construction roofs
- Petting an animal now increases Sanity and Trust
- The Player is no longer able to harvest honey from a Beehive without getting stung
- Animals should no longer stop eating/drinking in co-op sessions
- Bees nests should now properly replicate in co-op sessions
- Animals should no longer be able to escape from the Animal Pens
- The 'Call' action key-bind can now be changed
Have you pet your capybara yet? ;)
