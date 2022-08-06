Release of "Like Dreamer" Ver 1.10beta

Share · View all patches · Build 9264834 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Like Dreamer.

A beta test version of the updated version, which includes the implementation of achievements and rankings, is now available.

[Attention].

Ver 1.10beta is a version under development.

Unexpected bugs may occur.

We are not responsible for any problems caused by playing this version.

You can participate in the beta test by following these steps.

**1. Right click on "Like Dreamer" in the list of games on the library screen and click on "Properties".

Select the "Beta" tab and choose "1.10beta" from the pull-down menu If [1.10beta] appears in the game name, success.**

The following changes have been made to this version since Ver1.05.

SteamAPI has been introduced.

Support for Steam Achievements

Support for Steam leaderboards and implementation of a ranking screen.

Added "Ranking" to the list in the main menu.

Added uploading process to leaderboards to the results screen.

Leaderboards are updated only when the trial mode is cleared.

Changed in-game text from ShiftJIS to UTF-8

We look forward to your pleasant participation.