 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

终末方舟 序 update for 6 August 2022

v0.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9264791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the own and enemy unit display, which can be adjusted in the Settings
  2. Optimize the sacrifice range of Purify Demon
  3. Fixed some localization errors
  4. Fixed a bug where Spell - Sweeping did not work on the skill of Glorious-Destroyer
  5. Spell - Recovery has been changed to work at selected locations
  6. Fixed display error when skill Push and Transpositi were activated simultaneously
  7. Fixed Settings - show energy on units would not show armor when turned off
  8. New achievement system added

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link