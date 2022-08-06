- Optimize the own and enemy unit display, which can be adjusted in the Settings
- Optimize the sacrifice range of Purify Demon
- Fixed some localization errors
- Fixed a bug where Spell - Sweeping did not work on the skill of Glorious-Destroyer
- Spell - Recovery has been changed to work at selected locations
- Fixed display error when skill Push and Transpositi were activated simultaneously
- Fixed Settings - show energy on units would not show armor when turned off
- New achievement system added
终末方舟 序 update for 6 August 2022
v0.5.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
