Patch 0.5579

New Features
- Sub filter buttons added to Crafting Panel. Now on, we can filter craft items by types like food or weapons.
Improvements
- Boarding the enemy ship now has two stages. One, we dock to ship as usual. Then, we should give a second order to our crew for boarding the enemy ship.
- Player melee combat lock distance increased. So, we can continue to keep focus when we dodge back.
- The Player's some of the sword attacks animation is changed. We can hit the enemy's body easier.
- Almost all crafting times were decreased. Now, we can craft faster.
- Ship wheel and shipwreck's location were changed. So, new players won't have to go and return back between the same locations 3 times.
- The speed of climbing animations was increased.
- Player main capsule height is decreased a bit, so we will be able to enter smaller areas now.
- Auto heath restores when the player is about to die, are only enabled for easy and normal mode players now.
- Now on, enemy soldiers can't hurt us while we are already attacking if we are playing on Easy or Normal game mode.
Bug Fixes
- Now on, there is no penalty when our ship sunk. The game won't auto-saving to dock anymore. It will load only previous saved data.
- When you changed the gender of the player and reload the game, the player doesn't return back the previous gender anymore.
- Our mast doesn't keep locked when it is in an invisible state anymore.
- Some quest help mechanics were kept working when the game mode was hard or impossible, but they no longer work.
- The ambiance and game sound are not mute when we pause the game issue is fixed.
- Sometimes we can die because of hunger when we are drunk, now we wake up.
- Fixed the issue where sometimes the trajectory of the cannon would not be visible when aiming while driving our ship.
