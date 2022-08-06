 Skip to content

Captain Bones update for 6 August 2022

Patch 0.5579

Share · View all patches · Build 9264738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Sub filter buttons added to Crafting Panel. Now on, we can filter craft items by types like food or weapons.

Improvements

  • Boarding the enemy ship now has two stages. One, we dock to ship as usual. Then, we should give a second order to our crew for boarding the enemy ship.
  • Player melee combat lock distance increased. So, we can continue to keep focus when we dodge back.
  • The Player's some of the sword attacks animation is changed. We can hit the enemy's body easier.
  • Almost all crafting times were decreased. Now, we can craft faster.
  • Ship wheel and shipwreck's location were changed. So, new players won't have to go and return back between the same locations 3 times.
  • The speed of climbing animations was increased.
  • Player main capsule height is decreased a bit, so we will be able to enter smaller areas now.
  • Auto heath restores when the player is about to die, are only enabled for easy and normal mode players now.
  • Now on, enemy soldiers can't hurt us while we are already attacking if we are playing on Easy or Normal game mode.

Bug Fixes

  • Now on, there is no penalty when our ship sunk. The game won't auto-saving to dock anymore. It will load only previous saved data.
  • When you changed the gender of the player and reload the game, the player doesn't return back the previous gender anymore.
  • Our mast doesn't keep locked when it is in an invisible state anymore.
  • Some quest help mechanics were kept working when the game mode was hard or impossible, but they no longer work.
  • The ambiance and game sound are not mute when we pause the game issue is fixed.
  • Sometimes we can die because of hunger when we are drunk, now we wake up.
  • Fixed the issue where sometimes the trajectory of the cannon would not be visible when aiming while driving our ship.

