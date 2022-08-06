 Skip to content

The Silent Sky Part I update for 6 August 2022

Update v1.1b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This additional small update improves inventory mechanism and fixes more bugs caused by "i" key.
+Some animation improvements
+Intro scene skippable

Kapa

