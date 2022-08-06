 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dodge & Weave update for 6 August 2022

Dodge & Weave Season 1: The Waves Level Pack

Share · View all patches · Build 9264507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The newest Dodge & Weave Level Pack is here! The Waves Level Pack brings with it 8 of the hardest levels in Dodge & Weave so far! Level Select buttons on game over and win screens, a level pack selector in the main menu, SFX for winning and losing, and a random level selector.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link