The newest Dodge & Weave Level Pack is here! The Waves Level Pack brings with it 8 of the hardest levels in Dodge & Weave so far! Level Select buttons on game over and win screens, a level pack selector in the main menu, SFX for winning and losing, and a random level selector.
Dodge & Weave update for 6 August 2022
Dodge & Weave Season 1: The Waves Level Pack
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update