Switched to UE5 plus visual, sound and UI changes.

Weather visual overhaul, improved rain and snow, the new weather will affect temperature more accurately and provide a better ambient sound. Extreme weather such as thunder and blizzards. Clouds can now provide shadow coverage.

Due to the size of this update, there are bound to be issues here and there. If you come across any, please report them, and I will fix them as soon as possible.

Wood, stone and manor houses have now been replaced by wood, plaster and stone houses with four different sizes for each type.

Converted from ue4 to ue5. A lot of the time taken to complete this update was testing and implementing and testing new features; not all of the new features with ue5 could be added due to current limitations.

Due to the old maps not being available, all past saves are invalid and won't be displayed. Everyone looking to continue their saves or having issues with this version can right-click bastide-properties-beta-click drop down and select the UE4 version; this will allow you to play on the old version.

Procedural maps have been removed and will most likely return in the future.

The is currently one new map with a random start point. There will be more added in the future.

There are no longer island maps and instead will focus on valley-based maps with rivers. Due to no ocean, the dock has been removed, and a wharf and river merchant will be added in the future.

Resource list can be moved and resized.

Added walking noises for people and animals; will only work when on one speed.

New main menu with scenery and changing weather.

Resources at the top can now be shrunk down to food, wood, stone, lumber and cut stone.

People will no longer instantly leave at 0% happiness. Instead, they will stick around a bit longer, and if they still feel the same way, they will go.

Happiness now affects work speed.

Happiness is now more controllable but is more heavily affected by starvation, illness, freezing and thirst.

Firewood is now more necessary and will be used at slightly higher temperatures.

Camera rotation for q and e has been smoothed. The same goes for building rotation.

Increased animals on the map.

The camera angle is currently fixed for performance reasons and will slightly change while zooming in and out. This has increased performance by 3x. It may be removed when better optimized.

Changed new family joining formula.

Added river material will be tweaked in the future.

Much harsher building requirements. Flatter land is required for construction.

Buildings no longer will curve to the ground they are on.

Simplified building preview system.

Enemy attacks are now spawned so as not to have 20-30 enemies affecting performance at all times.

Added larger forests.

Added global control for button noises.

Reduced the rate new families join.

New intro music.

Intro music is now affected by music volume.

Lowered default SFX and music volume to 50 from 100

Merchant has been removed and will be replaced by wharf or trading point.

Resource graph has been removed

Archers need a bow to be recruited and can be produced by the bowyer. Fletcher has been renamed bowyer.

Bows will be placed back in storage when unrecruited.

Flowers will fade in and out.

New anti-aliasing method.

Separated many functions into individual files for performance boosts.