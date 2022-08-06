Update #45

New Content:

Elite Human Pilot Monster.

General Changes:

Fixed an issue with level requirements for Clamper.

Fixed an issue with Tremor Overlay not displaying correctly.

Fixed monsters spawning under the Dead Grounds map.

Fixed some spots that you can fall through the map on Dead Grounds.

Fixed a issue with the border not being even in the Overworld.

Fixed monsters and harvests spawning outside the border of Overworld.

Fixed % of rates to work properly now.

Fixed a bug with Monsters not returning to locations and acting weird.

Fixed a bug with all timers in the game not using the right math formula.

Fixed an issue where getting too big would stop you from picking up items.

Fixed a issue with monsters spawning on top of harvests.

Fixed a typo with crystal quest and raised the trophies reward from 250 to 300.

Fixed Kingler's Crown not showing on Vespid.

Adjusted Poison Status effect on Poison Tail.

Adjusted Burn Status effect on Phoenix Tail.

Adjusted Stun Status effect on Glacial Tail.

Adjusted the Growth Heirloom upgrade from meat to Space Junk.

Adjusted item drop duration from 14 to 8 seconds and loot lock from 2 to 5 seconds.

Adjusted the growth values on the EXP tree.

Adjusted ambient colors in Dead Grounds.

Increased the amount of EXP gain from Alien Leader and damage per level.

Increased base damage on Elite Aliens and raised EXP gain to compensate for Heirlooms changes.

Increased damage on Blue Crystal King boss.

Increased damage on Purple Crystal King boss.

Increased draw distance from 1200 to 1400.

Increased Dripple Gumbo EXP gain from 200,000 to 300,000.

Increased Drop rate of Space Junk from Overworld monsters.

Increased armor on all Body items.

Increased resistance cap from 50% to 70%, pain damage resistance is still 25%.

Increased trophy weapon price from 25,000 to 50,000 trophies and 250,000 gold. (sorry it was just too easy to get... before it was 100k trophies so at least its half of what it was)

Increased range slightly and significantly increased damage on Haalk Blast.

Lowered the amount of max Trophies from loot goblins from 1-100 to 1-50.

Lowered Drop rate of Meat from Overworld monsters.

Lowered the amount of HP Dripple Pepper has from 1000 to 250.

Lowered the cooldown on Tremor Reach skill from 120 to 60 and increased the range.

Lowered the amount of EXP gain from both Crystal King Bosses to prevent int 32 bugs and errors giving over the limit of EXP gain.

Lowered the gold gain on all monsters.

Lowered all colony skills since they haven't been touched since beta, some were just too overpowered and almost all of them gave +5% gold, we will have more skills eventually.

Lowered amount of EXP gain from Growth Heirlooms was giving too much EXP causing int 32 bugs and errors giving over unity limit making your EXP bar go negative.

Limited Growth Heirlooms to 2 and made its own slot so now you can use other addons.

Added Alien Elites to other alien sites but the EXP gain scales off the level of alien except noob spots.

Added Human Elites to Human sites and at the top of the hill it spawns just Elite Human Pilot and Leaders.

Added Blue Dust to Goblin Trader Shop.

Added some more TLC to Dead Grounds map.

Removed Stones, Rocks, Roots, Red Mushroom, Spire harvests from Dead Grounds.

Removed Gore, added Gold Dust and Volcanic Rock to Dung's Shop.

Removed Fiber drop from Crystal Cave.

Obfuscated back end code to prevent hacks and 3rd party programs - (this might trigger your anti-virus please allow the game as an exception)