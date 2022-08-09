- Players who had their player card reset and have not yet played any Ranked Match, will get their profile card information restored. (We are currently working on a solution for players who had overwritten their Ranked Match Leaderboard to restore their rank.)
- Fixed a sound issue that prevented some Spicy narrator sounds from being played.
- Fixed an issue with Burning Ranks not being saved properly.
Phantom Breaker: Omnia update for 9 August 2022
2.10.3899.S3 Update Patch Notes
