Quality of Life patch is up on the hotfix branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you to all our players for the feedback! We've been listening to everyone’s comments the past few weeks, and we've got a patch to address some of the more glaring issues.

Note: This patch is not in full release yet. We’re uploading it to the “hotfix” beta on Steam. This patch will be fully released to the main branch soon, once porting and additional QA is done. If you’d like to check it out early, you can right click Escape Academy in your library, click properties, click Betas, click the dropdown and select “hotfix”. On the main menu, the version should show v1.02_hotfix2.

New Features:

Added the option to toggle split screen in online multiplayer.

Added a FoV slider under settings / graphics.

Added a hint confirmation - you now have to press the hint button twice.

Added best grade information to the replay board. Note: this is not backwards compatible, players will have to replay a level to see the best grade.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where progress towards the Overachiever and Honor Roll achievements was not counted correctly.

Fixed a bug in Lab Rat that showed incorrect hint text for the last puzzle.

Fixed a bug in the Tea Kettle that made butterflies hard to see from certain angles.

Fixed a bug in Tea 'n' Tea that made bouquets hard to see from certain angles.

Fixed a bug in the dorm where the radio would highlight if the player hovered over the mirror.

Fixed a bug in Escape Artist that made the “side to side” statue puzzle occasionally fail to unlock correctly.

Fixed a bug in What Lies below where some colorblind labels on the dance floor failed to display properly.

Added missing colorblind labels to the pachinko cabinet in the Rival Room.

Added missing colorblind labels to the balanced / imbalanced lights on the 3rd platform of the Rival Room.

Added missing colorblind labels to the server room switches in Lab Rat.

Other minor fixes.

Changes:

Increased maximum mouse sensitivity (25%).

Online partner’s mouse cursor is now hidden.

Changed the grading system to be a bit more harsh - we’re not grading on a curve anymore!

Changed key difficulties ratings for some rooms, to better match their actual difficulty.

Still WIP:

Study Buddies achievement not working - we hope to have it fixed soon!