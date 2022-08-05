Updates for build v0.7.58

Share · View all patches · Build 9264150 · Last edited 6 August 2022 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello there,

This is quite a considerable update in that some core changes have been made. Here's how it looks:

All interactable items have a short description for them (i.e. Evidence/Inspect, Datagraph/Read). This will continue to be updated to be more intuitive. For now it helps to show what is truly important.

The Nanodeck alerts the player to the boundary sooner.

The intro cinematic has been updated to include lightning and a fog horn.

There is a brief tutorial for LAWD now.

The puzzle mechanic for the Nanodeck and Biotraces have been removed. They'll triangulate automatically. We didn't think this actually added anything to the investigative gameplay and nixed it.

The old "scanning" mechanic has been removed. Similar to above, just didn't add anything of value.

Updated LAWD to allow the player to be placed anywhere. So basically you can fly where you want and be placed where you want. Kind of like a super power :) We'll try to take advantage of this mechanic more.

Updated the HUDs accordingly.

Fixed issue swimming near the surface.

Updated it so that the only ways to exit water are to climb out or use LAWD.

Updated the climbing mechanic so that a prompt is displayed. Also JUMP is used to trigger this.

Reduced the constant background music by a lot.

Fixed the lighting in the office area.

Added sci-fi looking walkways to better match the futuristic setting.

Updated the look of all the materials/textures in the game. PBR and detail maps are mixed better.

Updated the instructions/tool-tips to be a little more helpful.

That's it for now. Still lots more to come!

All the best,

Larry