The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 5 August 2022

Updates for build v0.7.58

5 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This is quite a considerable update in that some core changes have been made. Here's how it looks:

  • All interactable items have a short description for them (i.e. Evidence/Inspect, Datagraph/Read). This will continue to be updated to be more intuitive. For now it helps to show what is truly important.
  • The Nanodeck alerts the player to the boundary sooner.
  • The intro cinematic has been updated to include lightning and a fog horn.
  • There is a brief tutorial for LAWD now.
  • The puzzle mechanic for the Nanodeck and Biotraces have been removed. They'll triangulate automatically. We didn't think this actually added anything to the investigative gameplay and nixed it.
  • The old "scanning" mechanic has been removed. Similar to above, just didn't add anything of value.
  • Updated LAWD to allow the player to be placed anywhere. So basically you can fly where you want and be placed where you want. Kind of like a super power :) We'll try to take advantage of this mechanic more.
  • Updated the HUDs accordingly.
  • Fixed issue swimming near the surface.
  • Updated it so that the only ways to exit water are to climb out or use LAWD.
  • Updated the climbing mechanic so that a prompt is displayed. Also JUMP is used to trigger this.
  • Reduced the constant background music by a lot.
  • Fixed the lighting in the office area.
  • Added sci-fi looking walkways to better match the futuristic setting.
  • Updated the look of all the materials/textures in the game. PBR and detail maps are mixed better.
  • Updated the instructions/tool-tips to be a little more helpful.

That's it for now. Still lots more to come!

All the best,

Larry

