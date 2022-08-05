Updates for build v0.7.58

Hello there,
This is quite a considerable update in that some core changes have been made. Here's how it looks:
- All interactable items have a short description for them (i.e. Evidence/Inspect, Datagraph/Read). This will continue to be updated to be more intuitive. For now it helps to show what is truly important.
- The Nanodeck alerts the player to the boundary sooner.
- The intro cinematic has been updated to include lightning and a fog horn.
- There is a brief tutorial for LAWD now.
- The puzzle mechanic for the Nanodeck and Biotraces have been removed. They'll triangulate automatically. We didn't think this actually added anything to the investigative gameplay and nixed it.
- The old "scanning" mechanic has been removed. Similar to above, just didn't add anything of value.
- Updated LAWD to allow the player to be placed anywhere. So basically you can fly where you want and be placed where you want. Kind of like a super power :) We'll try to take advantage of this mechanic more.
- Updated the HUDs accordingly.
- Fixed issue swimming near the surface.
- Updated it so that the only ways to exit water are to climb out or use LAWD.
- Updated the climbing mechanic so that a prompt is displayed. Also JUMP is used to trigger this.
- Reduced the constant background music by a lot.
- Fixed the lighting in the office area.
- Added sci-fi looking walkways to better match the futuristic setting.
- Updated the look of all the materials/textures in the game. PBR and detail maps are mixed better.
- Updated the instructions/tool-tips to be a little more helpful.
That's it for now. Still lots more to come!
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update