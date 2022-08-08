 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 8 August 2022

Changelog for 08-08-2022

Last edited by Wendy

08-08-2022

Added:

  • Added support for 'Global Overlays'.
  • Added 'Persist between profiles' option to Window Settings.
  • Integrated SteamVR-ForceCompositorScale.
  • Added 'Low overlay quality' banner with an option to launch ForceCompositorScale to fix it. (Please provide feedback on your experience with this!)
  • Added OSC support for ChilloutVR.

Changes:

  • Slightly increased size and hitboxes of media controls.
  • Removed 'Automatic performance adjustments' option. (It hasn't done anything noticeable for a long time)
  • Quick profile selector on the wristwatch now supports more than 5 profiles. (Scrollable)

Bug fixes:

  • Snapped windows on the desktop should no longer become un-snapped unless something is set as 'Always on top' or the window was minimized.
  • 'Low video memory' warning will no longer appear on GPUs which don't report VRAM usage. (AMD GPUs)
  • 'Add Module' button should no long appear after app restart when app 3 modules are already active.
  • fpsVR overlay position will now change position based on the size of the wristwatch. (Fixed overlay clipping with the wristwatch)

Web API:

  • Web API spawned browser overlays with 'ShouldSave' set to true will now persist across all profiles. (To better support legacy Custom Apps)

