Changelog for 08-08-2022

08-08-2022
Having issues or have suggestions? Join us on Discord or post on the Steam Discussions!
Added:
- Added support for 'Global Overlays'.
- Added 'Persist between profiles' option to Window Settings.
- Integrated SteamVR-ForceCompositorScale.
- Added 'Low overlay quality' banner with an option to launch ForceCompositorScale to fix it. (Please provide feedback on your experience with this!)
- Added OSC support for ChilloutVR.
Changes:
- Slightly increased size and hitboxes of media controls.
- Removed 'Automatic performance adjustments' option. (It hasn't done anything noticeable for a long time)
- Quick profile selector on the wristwatch now supports more than 5 profiles. (Scrollable)
Bug fixes:
- Snapped windows on the desktop should no longer become un-snapped unless something is set as 'Always on top' or the window was minimized.
- 'Low video memory' warning will no longer appear on GPUs which don't report VRAM usage. (AMD GPUs)
- 'Add Module' button should no long appear after app restart when app 3 modules are already active.
- fpsVR overlay position will now change position based on the size of the wristwatch. (Fixed overlay clipping with the wristwatch)
Web API:
- Web API spawned browser overlays with 'ShouldSave' set to true will now persist across all profiles. (To better support legacy Custom Apps)
Changed files in this update