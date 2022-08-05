 Skip to content

Bounters Playtest update for 5 August 2022

Bounters Playtest Build 3 Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Added

  • Server browser is back with fully functional.

  • Server filter is added.

    • Field name
    • Gamemode

Changed

  • On Competition gamemode, players are no longer need to exit before the end of each days.
  • All gears now have no cost.
  • Ammo is infinite.
  • Grenades and healings are given at each respawns. The amount of each can be set on server config.
  • Healing gets refilled 1 per 1 takedown. If player has maximum amount, healing will not get refilled.
  • Loobies now work as a score on Competition.
  • Armors and helmets have no effect, they are now cosmetics.
Notes

Server needs to be updated to latest version. Please download the latest server build here.
Field editor (level editor) is available here.
Join Polyworld Games Discord.

