Hello! This patch addresses just a few little things :)

-f12 now works to take screenshots

-updated leaderboards to be cleaner looking

-added tool tip icons for some buildings

-clearing buildings with spike towers rewards points now

That is all!

Enjoy! :)

edit: I should mention, if you had a run in progress before downloading this update, when you load it, your map may be a jumbled mess. I suggest deleting the run from the main menu.