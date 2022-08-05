- fixed Armor Leaders to have the proper activation radius for vehicles.
- added missing description for the use of the Tank Ace skill.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 5 August 2022
05 Aug 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update