 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 5 August 2022

05 Aug 22 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 9263946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed Armor Leaders to have the proper activation radius for vehicles.
  • added missing description for the use of the Tank Ace skill.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link