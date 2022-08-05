Update for Beta Branch 8/5/2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new update for HereSphere (PC) is available on the Steam beta branch. This update allows for displaying external subtitles (srt/ssa/ass files), along with some quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Subtitles:

External subtitles are now supported. Place the subtitle file (srt/ssa/ass) into the same directory as the video and rename the subtitle file to match the video.

The subtitle settings menu can be opened by pressing on the "CC" icon above the seekbar.

When viewing VR videos, the depth of the subtitles will be adjusted based on the autofocus depth. You can tweak the depth of the subtitles by adjusting the autofocus scale or setting a fixed distance. The vertical position of the subtitles can be adjusted with the pitch setting.

When viewing flat videos, the subtitles depth will be flushed to the screen. You can offset the depth by changing the "Screen Depth Offset" setting.

Subtitles can be supplied with the HereSphere API with the "subtitles" field, which is an object consisting of "name", "language", and "url" string fields. For the DeoVR API, use a "subtitles" field with "title" and "url" fields instead.

Quality of life improvements:

Tag searches enclosed in double quotes will now require an exact match. Tags that are selected in the categorized tags menu or video tags menu will be enclosed in quotes when added to the search or autoseek input boxes.

Added the stereo alignment right setting to the basic video settings.

Added "-180" and " 180" to file name detection

Added "_FISHEYE190" to file name detection

Fall back to alphabetical sort when items have equal sort values (like date added).

Bug fixes: