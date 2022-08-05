 Skip to content

ToyCar update for 5 August 2022

Update Notes For August 5 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9263781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Found some issues and hopefully fixed a couple of them today.

  • Added missing textures in single player map selection
  • Hopefully fixed some connection issues in multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897681
