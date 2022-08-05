Update v2.2.2 Icon Update and Minor Fixes

Hey there!

It's been a week or so since last update. I'm rather busy with real life work and I don't have time right now to work on the game since my old man has issues and I'm working to get him the money for the ear operation. Anyway, be as it may, I've spent 3 hours today and worked on icon update and few fixes past week. There aren't big changes to the gameplay, it's mainly focused on icon and their looks to replace the default and out of place icons and it gave me insight of few issues with some spells that I've fixed and added few new ones. I've also worked on new locations that will be in next few updates which haven't been named yet but I will post pics down below.

City #1 North Side:

[spoiler][/spoiler]

City #1 South Side:

[spoiler][/spoiler]

Village #1:

[spoiler][/spoiler]

Port #1:

[spoiler][/spoiler]

Temple #1:

[spoiler][/spoiler]

Those are the few locations that I'm working on, Those will be the first realeased and are all in the new world locations in the Empire. I've been working on 6 more locations but in other Factions which will come at the later date.

Here are this update notes of fixes and updates:

Update:

⦁ Updated currency to say well... "Currency" when looted instead of G since I have new currency system

⦁ Updated all skill, weapons, armors and items icons

⦁ Balanced 80% of spells and fixed some

⦁ Updated Troublesome Son info to say that the kid might be outside the village for more clarity

Added:

⦁ Added back following spells:

Sellsword: Attack Stance Bandit: Slow Enemy, Quick Move, Ranger: Fire Burst, Fire Blast, Flame Shower, Magma Strike Cleric: Heal I, Heal II, Heal III, Recovery I, Recovery II, Dispell Sorcerer: Enhance Spell, Dispell, Magma Burst, Fire Storm Cultist: Demon Barrier, Dark Focus, Abyss Paladin: Heal I, Heal II, Heal III, Recovery I, Recovery II, Dispell

⦁ Added 15 new spells I didn't keep track sorry.

This should not have any issues with the save files.