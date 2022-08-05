POLL: Where should Heavenly Acres go from here?

Poll at the bottom! Your feedback is much appreciated!
Hey guys! Today marks the ONE WEEK ANNIVERSARY of Heavenly Acres launch.
News as of now!
In as of this patch:
- A new movement speed is added! Check General Options to change it.
- Ye can remove crops with your hoe tool!
- Ye can move & remove buildings now!
- Limited the creation of buildings (including campfires) to non-cave, non-dungeon areas. Stock up before you go Cave Delving!
- Balanced monster level a bit more! (It will be a little harder) (I am gauging this closely);
- Animals are a little easier to find. (I am again gauging this closely);
- And a few other small tweaks.
In the works!:
- Keyboard & Gamepad Configuration is in the works and is 50% complete.
- Tweak the collision a bit to make it less catchy on cliff and other things.
- Misc tweaking of small things.
Okay now...... POLL TIME!
What would you like the next big content patch to be?
- Upgrade the story!
- Upgrade misfit relationships and such!
- Improve the farm! We want pets for our main farm!
- Add more monster challenges and increase the level cap!
- Add more ways to steal and get into trouble! Upgrade the Legion!!
- Upgrade the town!
Vote for one or more selections ANYWHERE I can see it. Ping me, punch me, or whatever you have to do to get my attention. But honestly, best to vote here. Lol.
Anyway, thanks again for a great launch week and I look forward to the future!
- Stapleton!
