 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tsundere Idol update for 18 August 2022

Update Notes for v1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9263643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tsundere Idol is now playable in Chinese (Traditional) and Chinese (Simplified) languages.
This version also updates the Sprite Viewer with custom text box, audio player and more!

Changed files in this update

Tsundere Idol Content Depot 795161
  • Loading history…
Tsundere Idol MacOS Depot 795162
  • Loading history…
Tsundere Idol - 18+ Content (982130) Depot Depot 982130
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link