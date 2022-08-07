 Skip to content

Tichu update for 7 August 2022

Version 22.8.6.1825 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9263502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • GUI: colors of teams (blue and green) - defaults changed to better visible ones, added possibility to edit them;
  • GUI: added hint to "Save replay" botton.

Other:

  • stack is not logged in *.log file when game crashes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1421391
