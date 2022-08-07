Version 22.8.6.1825 released

Changes:
- GUI: colors of teams (blue and green) - defaults changed to better visible ones, added possibility to edit them;
- GUI: added hint to "Save replay" botton.
Other:
- stack is not logged in *.log file when game crashes.
Changes:
Other:
