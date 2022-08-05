[5.8.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
- Tutorial has been updated to explain Revive in coop sessions with companions
- Night/Day cycle is now properly explained and a new tutorial window is available in Codex
- When all the human-controlled companions are dead in a FA, the player takes back full control on zoom
- New barks for companions entering/leaving a hurt state have been implemented, so as for when they die.ì
- The revive option in coop is much clear now with a green filler visible on hold when helping a companion
- Revive will now be interrupted and reset when the player's poise breaks
- Fixed a bug making barks visually overlapping
- Fixed a bug in the quest “A Woe of a Stubborn Dwarf” preventing completion
- Fixed a bug that was preventing some barks to be properly shown in certain combat contexts
- Fixed a bug that was making some floating texts wrongly positioning in certain combat contexts.
- Wandering Characters won’t spawn anymore after the ritual in Dremadea, unless the player did complete their respective quests, as intended
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the resolution setting to show all supported resolutions (UHD)
- Eagle Blade now renamed to Windweaver.
- Lileah will now avoid casting her spell when the party doesn’t need healing
- The giant undead summoned by Kariasha is now really giant, as intended
- “Windback Hearts” Quest Giver in Bardushel will now correctly spawn from phase 2 onwards
- Moonvale navmesh has been fixed (the big plant on the main path is no more an obstacle to players’ movement)
- ** Alaloth life bar is now properly displayed at the beginning of the final fight. Max HP are just reduced if Ahromon and Ilzeborth have been previously killed*** Nhulbarar water is now properly displayed, also in the overview mode
- Proofreading and typos correction always ongoing (i,e, Ballek’Mahl now properly written in Tavern, Khoran properly written without double “h”, etc)
- Repairing cost has been iterated as part of the general economy balance work, and is now higher than before, proportionally to the item vale
- Selling cost has been iterated as part of the general economy balance work, and is now lower than before, proportionally to the item value
- Durability of all items has been iterated. Almost any item/weapons/armor has now a x2/x3 value
- Various fixes helping performance with potato hardware
