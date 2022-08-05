 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 5 August 2022

[5.8.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG

  • Tutorial has been updated to explain Revive in coop sessions with companions
  • Night/Day cycle is now properly explained and a new tutorial window is available in Codex
  • When all the human-controlled companions are dead in a FA, the player takes back full control on zoom
  • New barks for companions entering/leaving a hurt state have been implemented, so as for when they die.ì
  • The revive option in coop is much clear now with a green filler visible on hold when helping a companion
  • Revive will now be interrupted and reset when the player's poise breaks
  • Fixed a bug making barks visually overlapping
  • Fixed a bug in the quest “A Woe of a Stubborn Dwarf” preventing completion
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing some barks to be properly shown in certain combat contexts
  • Fixed a bug that was making some floating texts wrongly positioning in certain combat contexts.
  • Wandering Characters won’t spawn anymore after the ritual in Dremadea, unless the player did complete their respective quests, as intended
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the resolution setting to show all supported resolutions (UHD)
  • Eagle Blade now renamed to Windweaver.
  • Lileah will now avoid casting her spell when the party doesn’t need healing
  • The giant undead summoned by Kariasha is now really giant, as intended
  • “Windback Hearts” Quest Giver in Bardushel will now correctly spawn from phase 2 onwards
  • Moonvale navmesh has been fixed (the big plant on the main path is no more an obstacle to players’ movement)
  • ** Alaloth life bar is now properly displayed at the beginning of the final fight. Max HP are just reduced if Ahromon and Ilzeborth have been previously killed*** Nhulbarar water is now properly displayed, also in the overview mode
  • Proofreading and typos correction always ongoing (i,e, Ballek’Mahl now properly written in Tavern, Khoran properly written without double “h”, etc)
  • Repairing cost has been iterated as part of the general economy balance work, and is now higher than before, proportionally to the item vale
  • Selling cost has been iterated as part of the general economy balance work, and is now lower than before, proportionally to the item value
  • Durability of all items has been iterated. Almost any item/weapons/armor has now a x2/x3 value
  • Various fixes helping performance with potato hardware
