Boss Content Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
- Raptor Boss - Zips around and aggressively attacks when in range.
- Ptero Boss - Flies around and attacks with Eggs.
- Stego Boss - Walks about and fires its Spikes and Plates.
- Plesio Boss - Swims around and attacks with homing Fishbones.
- Boss Blocks (5) - Can only be broken after the corresponding Boss has been defeated.
- Basic Shot Upgrade - If present in the World, cannot shoot Bees until collected.
- Rapid Shot Upgrade - Fire Bee projectiles more rapidly.
Fixes and Improvements:
Adjustments:
- 'Block (Brown)' tiles are renamed to 'Solid Block' tiles.
- 'Switch' tiles are moved and grouped together in Maker Tile Selection.
- DPad controls added (Note: controllers are not officially supported yet).
- Tweaked projectile speeds and firing rates.
New Fixes in this version:
- Fixed the Play HUD sometimes displaying incorrectly on start.
- Fixed Starting Items not saving properly after using the 'None' button.
- Fixed some Enemies not despawning properly when falling out from a room.
- Fixed Rooms sometimes taking on the Water Level of their neighbors.
- Fixed merged Blocks sometimes disconnecting when other objects run into them.
Fixes from 0.10.X patches:
- Player controls now stay responsive while an Enemy is being hit.
- Upgrades now cannot be collected while in the process of respawning.
- Checkpoints now cannot be lit while in the process of respawning.
- Stackable Starting Items are no longer duplicated in New Game mode.
