Creator's Asteroid update for 5 August 2022

Boss Content Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
  • Raptor Boss - Zips around and aggressively attacks when in range.
  • Ptero Boss - Flies around and attacks with Eggs.
  • Stego Boss - Walks about and fires its Spikes and Plates.
  • Plesio Boss - Swims around and attacks with homing Fishbones.
  • Boss Blocks (5) - Can only be broken after the corresponding Boss has been defeated.
  • Basic Shot Upgrade - If present in the World, cannot shoot Bees until collected.
  • Rapid Shot Upgrade - Fire Bee projectiles more rapidly.
Fixes and Improvements:

Adjustments:

  • 'Block (Brown)' tiles are renamed to 'Solid Block' tiles.
  • 'Switch' tiles are moved and grouped together in Maker Tile Selection.
  • DPad controls added (Note: controllers are not officially supported yet).
  • Tweaked projectile speeds and firing rates.

New Fixes in this version:

  • Fixed the Play HUD sometimes displaying incorrectly on start.
  • Fixed Starting Items not saving properly after using the 'None' button.
  • Fixed some Enemies not despawning properly when falling out from a room.
  • Fixed Rooms sometimes taking on the Water Level of their neighbors.
  • Fixed merged Blocks sometimes disconnecting when other objects run into them.

Fixes from 0.10.X patches:

  • Player controls now stay responsive while an Enemy is being hit.
  • Upgrades now cannot be collected while in the process of respawning.
  • Checkpoints now cannot be lit while in the process of respawning.
  • Stackable Starting Items are no longer duplicated in New Game mode.

