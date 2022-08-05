Patch v1.2

- Fixed an issue where you could endlessly super dash into a blocking object or edge of the map.
- Fixed an issue where you could super dash during the dash cool down.
- Doubled the enemy cool down when they suffer from the Doppelganger's confusion aura.
- Fixed a slow down if there's a lot of enemies affected by the Doppelganger's confusion aura.
- Fixed the Giant Potoussy Bro potentially spawning inside of you locking you in his big fat juicy belly.
- Fixed a crash when sealing a leveled up minion.
- Fixed the Sinned Deamologist Unsealing and Vampiric Soulsucker Unsealing achievements not dropping.
Note there's still an issue when using the gamepad analgue stick to super dash (he dashes in a random direction). Difficult to track this one but should get it next patch. :]
