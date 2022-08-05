Patch v1.2

Fixed an issue where you could endlessly super dash into a blocking object or edge of the map.

Fixed an issue where you could super dash during the dash cool down.

Doubled the enemy cool down when they suffer from the Doppelganger's confusion aura.

Fixed a slow down if there's a lot of enemies affected by the Doppelganger's confusion aura.

Fixed the Giant Potoussy Bro potentially spawning inside of you locking you in his big fat juicy belly.

Fixed a crash when sealing a leveled up minion.

Fixed the Sinned Deamologist Unsealing and Vampiric Soulsucker Unsealing achievements not dropping.

Note there's still an issue when using the gamepad analgue stick to super dash (he dashes in a random direction). Difficult to track this one but should get it next patch. :]