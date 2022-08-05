 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 5 August 2022

Patch v1.2

Patch v1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you could endlessly super dash into a blocking object or edge of the map.
  • Fixed an issue where you could super dash during the dash cool down.
  • Doubled the enemy cool down when they suffer from the Doppelganger's confusion aura.
  • Fixed a slow down if there's a lot of enemies affected by the Doppelganger's confusion aura.
  • Fixed the Giant Potoussy Bro potentially spawning inside of you locking you in his big fat juicy belly.
  • Fixed a crash when sealing a leveled up minion.
  • Fixed the Sinned Deamologist Unsealing and Vampiric Soulsucker Unsealing achievements not dropping.

Note there's still an issue when using the gamepad analgue stick to super dash (he dashes in a random direction). Difficult to track this one but should get it next patch. :]

