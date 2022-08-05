Ver 0.54 Updates!

Bug Fixes

・Robot footsteps and particle processing bug fixes

・Fixes to stage data loading in general

Fixed a bug that caused the robot to stop moving in a stage.

Fixed a bug that caused an error when loading stage data.

・Fixed SP recovery process

・Fixed enemy AI and movement level design

・Fixed lock-on behavior

・Increased maximum camera speed

・Replaced center target UI

・Added behavior of Esc to exit/return to title in out-game

・Fixed a bug that local save was not working in some cases in the Option screen.

The following changes were planned for this update.

・Tentative introduction of custom functions.

・UI modification of the level-up system

・BGM introduction.

This has been changed to Ver 0.55. We apologize for the delay in development.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the many glitches.

Thank you for your continued support.