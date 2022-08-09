 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redout 2 update for 9 August 2022

Redout 2 - Patch 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9263167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Redout 2 1.1.0 - Patch Notes for PC

New Features

  • New HUD implemented, this new one completes our aesthetic vision of racing at crazy speeds!

General

  • General visual improvements and bug fixing on all environments
  • Minor addition of visual elements across different environments
  • Additional performance optimizations
  • Fixed ship explosions from dropping frames
  • Tuned game difficulty
  • Fixed crashes for first time players
  • Fixed instances where the ground would clip through the racetrack on different environments
  • Fixed an instance in which sometimes the track is displayed as inactive after the player uses time rewind
  • Fixed collisions with track and terrain in many different environments
  • Fixed to AI behaviors and respawns in many different tracks
  • Fixed a fatal error for PC users who launched the game without internet connection
  • Fixed leaderboard errors on PC
  • Fixed Tartarus Reverse tracks AI navigation and player respawn positions

Gameplay

  • Tuned the gameplay cameras to allow for a better sensation of speed and control
  • Record times for both “Speed” and “Time Attack” modes in various Career events made easier to achieve to allow for a more enjoyable experience across all levels of skill
  • Star requirements for progression lowered globally

UI

  • Events now show what rewards are unlocked
  • Fixed some localization errors displayed in the UI
  • Added additional animations to the UI when moving across windows
  • Added missing button icons for several hints in Cinematic race in Turkish
  • Fixed some pilot names not translated into Japanese
  • Updated the indicator for customization unlocks to make it more clear when new aesthetic pieces are available
  • Unlocked pieces are now displayed first when navigating visual component menus

Audio

  • Added Dynamic Mix improvements
  • Health recharge sound is now less aggressive

Known Issues

  • Thrust Stat isn’t performing as expected, we’ll take care of that once our mechanics manage to reverse engineer antigravity… Soon.
  • Taking the left route on first track split on Tartarus - Tantalus Reverse or Ixion Reverse results later in being unable to land on the main track
  • Water splash effect can act odd in some parts of Mariana Trench
  • Race times in Single Player modes against AIs and for Host in Multiplayer are rounded to full second

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link