Redout 2 - Patch 1.1.0

Redout 2 1.1.0 - Patch Notes for PC
New Features
- New HUD implemented, this new one completes our aesthetic vision of racing at crazy speeds!
General
- General visual improvements and bug fixing on all environments
- Minor addition of visual elements across different environments
- Additional performance optimizations
- Fixed ship explosions from dropping frames
- Tuned game difficulty
- Fixed crashes for first time players
- Fixed instances where the ground would clip through the racetrack on different environments
- Fixed an instance in which sometimes the track is displayed as inactive after the player uses time rewind
- Fixed collisions with track and terrain in many different environments
- Fixed to AI behaviors and respawns in many different tracks
- Fixed a fatal error for PC users who launched the game without internet connection
- Fixed leaderboard errors on PC
- Fixed Tartarus Reverse tracks AI navigation and player respawn positions
Gameplay
- Tuned the gameplay cameras to allow for a better sensation of speed and control
- Record times for both “Speed” and “Time Attack” modes in various Career events made easier to achieve to allow for a more enjoyable experience across all levels of skill
- Star requirements for progression lowered globally
UI
- Events now show what rewards are unlocked
- Fixed some localization errors displayed in the UI
- Added additional animations to the UI when moving across windows
- Added missing button icons for several hints in Cinematic race in Turkish
- Fixed some pilot names not translated into Japanese
- Updated the indicator for customization unlocks to make it more clear when new aesthetic pieces are available
- Unlocked pieces are now displayed first when navigating visual component menus
Audio
- Added Dynamic Mix improvements
- Health recharge sound is now less aggressive
Known Issues
- Thrust Stat isn’t performing as expected, we’ll take care of that once our mechanics manage to reverse engineer antigravity… Soon.
- Taking the left route on first track split on Tartarus - Tantalus Reverse or Ixion Reverse results later in being unable to land on the main track
- Water splash effect can act odd in some parts of Mariana Trench
- Race times in Single Player modes against AIs and for Host in Multiplayer are rounded to full second
