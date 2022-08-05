Hello Admirals,

We offer an update which aims to be the last before the next major update. It includes important fixes and improvements that you can read below.

v1.08.8 Small Update

FIXES

Fixed a bug of alliances which could cause a nation to be in an alliance and not follow the war against its enemies.

Fixed UI bug which caused the citadel sections to not show up in ships of very large displacement.

Fixed turret rotation bug which could freeze the turret movement when a ship was maneuvering heavily. This bug affected the AI a lot, when executing evasive maneuvers and severely reduced its effectiveness.

Fixed targeting bug which allowed you to exploit aiming by resetting it if you right-clicked on the same target.

Fixed a bug that affected the power projection calculations making transport losses too few.

Fixed campaign bug that caused zero crew ships to be used in combat.

BALANCES/IMPROVEMENTS

Improved campaign AI to build ships only of the latest design.

Improved campaign AI to more effectively scrap ships, and so to create a more advanced fleet.

New feature which was planned for the next major update: Crew Heal/Salvage techs. Researching survivability allows options to improve the amount of crew casualties that become restored after combat. This feature is not yet fully working, please note.

Crew pool growth decreased (it would become inflated due to the latest changes).

Ship maintenance increased further.

Slight armor weight adjustments (Affecting mainly ships of small displacement which could become over-armored easily).

Improved penetration mechanics/estimations. You will also notice more accurate penetration estimations when hovering on a target.

Various Battle AI improvements.

Increased funds in the Naval Academy to compensate for the latest armor weight adjustments which affect costs.

Improved further the Auto-Design in its speed and effectiveness of its designs.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team