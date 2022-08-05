Quick fix from abroad that fixes issues with CSS in P1 vs CPU and CPU vs CPU match maker mode. This fix applies to Windows only. Warning to linux users (including Steam Deck) that this issue will persist until I'm back from my partner's family's house. Massive apologies for the inconvenience until then.
ZONERS update for 5 August 2022
Quick Fix to 0.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
