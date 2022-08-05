Version 1.0.31 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Fine tuning to the haunt system

Minor adjustments to moisture pad drain speed

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where sometimes the wrong house is shown when using ash.

Fixed an issue where the scribble system may show the wrong house

Adjusted an event to help keep Rebecca from getting stuck in the hallway with the cart when thrown.

Created a check at the main menu for all endings to pop that achievement if it should have been gotten earlier.

Fixed a bug where you may not have been able to get the first ending achievement

Fixed a bug where possessed body events could potentially throw an error

Fixed an issue where a body’s house marking when using certain items may not be correct

Fixed an issue where the demon may not be assigned to the correct body

Fixed an issue where you would potentially show up in a black void and need to exit back out to the main menu and re-enter the game. (This is a more difficult bug to track but I believe this has been fixed)

Fixed an issue where the player camera could potentially unlock too early during animation events

Fixed some events that could stay triggered if the player rushed at them

Fixed an issue where you could potentially carry a mark over to your next shift.

Fixed minor spelling errors

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.